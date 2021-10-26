The City after Brexit: With Refinitiv, Shearman & Sterling and the Investment Association

Brexit, ‘greenwashing’, COP26, the EU/UK taxonomy, China in the wake of the Evergrande affair, the EU’s push for ‘strategic autonomy’ as well as privacy and the use of data are being discussed by CSFI director Andrew Hilton and this panel.

They also zoom in on the latest IA report on asset management, and have a more general discussion of the regulatory system post-crisis and post-Covid.

Panel

Barney Reynolds is global head of the Financial Services Industry Group at Shearman & Sterling in London, and a member of the firm’s Executive Group. Much of his work has focused on the UK’s future relationship with the EU, based on ‘enhanced equivalence’.

Chris Cummings has been CEO of the Investment Association since 2016. He was formerly CEO of TheCityUK, and before that was D-G of the AIFA.

Finally, Sherry Madera is global head of industry and government /affairs at Refinitiv, and chair of the future of Sustainable Data Alliance. She is a former Economic Ambassador to Asia on behalf of the City of London, and a former minister-counsellor at the British Embassy in Beijing. She is also an agenda adviser to the World Economic Forum.

Watch the discussion below.