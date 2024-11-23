Ministers seek EU negotiator to lead reset talks

The Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the basis for the UK-EU relationship after Brexit, will be subject to renewal talks in 2025.

Ministers are hiring a new EU negotiator as Keir Starmer seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with Europe.

The post, worth at least £150,000 a year and advertised by the Cabinet Office, would act as a “sherpa” for all of the UK’s dealings with the bloc.

The role is described as “principal adviser to the prime minister and the minister for European Union relations (Nick Thomas-Symonds) on matters relating to relations with the EU and delivering the ‘EU reset’ and on international economic issues”.

The applicant would also need to represent the prime minister at negotiations.

The sherpa, ultimately appointed by the prime minister, would likely be responsible for overseeing these talks.

The civil service position is being filled through an open and competitive process and will receive a salary between £153,000 and £200,000.

Starmer has stressed the importance of resetting ties with Europe, and in his first months as prime minister has visited capitals across the continent to meet national leaders.

However, the Tories sought to suggest hiring a new EU negotiator showed the prime minister was attempting to “undermine Brexit and our status as a sovereign nation with his plan to take the country back into the EU”.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel added: “The Conservative Party will not stand by and allow the will of the British people to be reversed while Labour arrogantly capitulates to the EU.”

But a Labour source said: “This is truly desperate stuff from the Conservatives. There will be no return to the EU, customs union, single market or freedom of movement.

“We are focused on acting in the national interest – tackling barriers to trade, improving co-operation on smashing the criminal people-smuggling gangs and working closely with our allies to stand up to Putin’s aggression.

“We won’t take Britain back to the Tory days of chaos and division.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “As we reset our relationship with the EU, building closer trade and security links and encouraging more investment from around the world, this new role will oversee that work.

“Reporting to the minister for European Union relations, they will lead official-level discussions with the EU as we drive economic growth.”

By David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent