Starmer to hold talks with EU to patch up post-Brexit relationship

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that there will be no return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to hold talks with EU leaders in Brussels this week as he looks to improve Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

Starmer, who is keen to move past Brexit, will discuss plans for the coming months with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

He plans to say that, at a time of political instability, including wars and the rise of people-trafficking across Europe, it is increasingly important that the UK and EU work more closely together.

In particular, he is focused on delivering a broad-based security pact, securing UK borders and reducing barriers to trade.

Starmer said: “The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners. This has never been more important – with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe’s door.

“We will only be able to tackle these challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union.

“Better co-operation with the EU will deliver the benefits the British people deserve – securing our borders, keeping us safe and boosting economic growth.”

The Prime Minister has confirmed that, under his government, there will be no return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

Asked earlier this year if he would ever reconsider this, he said: “No. It isn’t our plan, it never has been.”

He added he wanted a better trade relationship with the EU and “much more collaboration” on research and development, education, security, and other areas.

The Brexit referendum took place eight years ago on 23 June 2016.