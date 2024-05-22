The Apprentice: Former winner’s company once backed by Lord Sugar at risk of being shut down

James White was a joint winner of The Apprentice in 2017.

A company set up by a former winner of The Apprentice and previously backed by Lord Alan Sugar is at risk of being forcibly shut down.

James White’s Right Time Recruitment, which has offices in London, Birmingham and Chicago, secured a £250,000 investment after winning series 13 of the popular BBC One show alongside Sarah Lynn.

However, Lord Sugar exited the company in November 2020, leaving White as the sole shareholder.

Right Time Recruitment has now been served with a first Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off by Companies House after failing to file its latest set of accounts on time.

If the business does not file its accounts soon then Companies House could force the firm to close down.

The firm’s results for the 12 months to June 30, 2023, were due to be filed by March 31, 2024, but are still outstanding.

James White runs Right Time Recruitment.

Right Time Recruitment specialises in recruitment within the IT and consultancy industries.

When Lord Sugar exited the business in 2020, White said: “I am very grateful for everything Lord Sugar has done for me.

“The knowledge and advice gained from Lord Sugar and his team has been invaluable.”

According to its website, Right Time Recruitment has had 231 clients and place 1,437 people in new jobs.

Right Time Recruitment has been contacted for comment.

Earlier this week, Lord Alan Sugar was worth an estimated £1.082bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The businessman came in at 159th on the annual list, up from 165th last year.

The businessman is best known for the launch of Amstrad, a British consumer electronics company, which sold personal computers. However, it was property that made Alan Sugar a billionaire.

Last month, Alan Sugar’s company recorded strong profits last year as it grew outside the UK, with international sales rising from 29 per cent to 40 per cent.

Amshold has a variety of subsidiaries, such as Amscreen, which produces digital signage, and Amsprop, the unit through which Sugar holds his property investments.