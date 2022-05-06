‘The lazy g**s make me sick’: Lord Sugar berates PwC summer working hours as a ‘bloody joke’

Lord Alan Sugar has branded PwC’s summer working hours scheme a “bloody joke”, after the Big Four firm said it would give workers Friday afternoons off.

The business leader took to Twitter in a tirade against the decision saying the “lazy gits make me sick.”

“Call me old fashioned but all this work from home BS is a total joke. There is no way people work as hard or productive as when they had to turn up at a work location. The pandemic has had long lasting negative effect.”

This comes after the accounting firm said staff can end the day at lunchtime on the last day of the week until August.

This is reportedly in a bid to turn the tide on resignations as workers look for more flexibility and hybrid working.

