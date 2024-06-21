Lord Alan Sugar invests in The Apprentice star’s business

Lord Alan Sugar is the frontman of The Apprentice. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Lord Alan Sugar has formally invested in the company run by the winner of the latest series of The Apprentice.

Rachel Woolford triumphed over pie company chief Phil Turner in the final of the hit BBC One show which was screened in April.

Woolford faced off in the contest for Lord Sugar‘s £250,000 investment.

Now, according to newly filed documents with Companies House, Lord Sugar’s Amsvest Limited has taken a stake of up to 50 per cent in Woolford’s R Nation.

Lord Sugar also joined the business as a director on June 17, the filings show.

R Nation was set up in 2019 and is based in Loughton.

Also according to Companies House filings R Nation, which is behind a gym in Leeds, has not made a profit since it was established.

The business was in the red to the tune of £336,346 in 2023 while it also owed £288,409 in 2022.

The documents set out that the majority of the money was spent on equipment.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Lord Alan Sugar is worth an estimated £1.082bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

The frontman for The Apprentice came in at 159th on the annual list, up from 165th last year.

The businessman is best known for the launch of Amstrad, a British consumer electronics company, which sold personal computers. However, it was property that made Lord Sugar a billionaire.

The Apprentice lost 1.2 million viewers when it launched this February.

The reality television series has run on BBC since 2005. At its peak, 6.8 million people tuned in to watch the series.