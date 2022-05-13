TfL pauses works on London bridges’ anti-terror barriers due to financial pressure

Permanent anti-terror barriers were reportedly shelved by TfL.(Photo by Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) reportedly paused its plans to instal £35m worth of permanent anti-terror barriers on London bridges because of its financial situation.

TfL board papers, which were released ahead of next’s week committee meeting, report that “several planned projects,” won’t go ahead because of “the reduced funding available,” the Evening Standard reported.

Called Hostile Vehicle Mitigations, the barriers were temporarily introduced following the London Bridge attack of June 2017 but, according to an inquest launched after the attack, the temporary barriers were supposed to be replaced by fixed ones.

While works on Westminster Bridge were completed earlier this year, permanent installations on the other bridges are now hanging in the balance.

“Ugly concrete blocks, often eating into bus lanes, are not the long term solution to delivering public safety and the effective use of London’s bridges, especially for cyclists, taxis and bus users,” London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon told the outlet.

“The temporary measures on Tower Bridge have also contributed to problems with drainage and the bridge becoming seriously flooded last year. Doing nothing is simply kicking this essential safety work into the long grass.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said earlier this year works were progressing on six central London bridges but explained that installation on London, Tower and Blackfriars bridges remained “uncertain” until a long-term funding deal could be reached with the government.