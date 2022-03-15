Tennis No1 Medvedev should renounce Putin to play at Wimbledon, says sports minister

Russian Medvedev reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year

Daniil Medvedev, the Russian current world No1 men’s tennis player, should be asked to renounce Vladimir Putin before being allowed to play at Wimbledon, sports minister Nigel Huddleston has said.

Huddleston said international measures against Russian athletes should go beyond merely banning national teams and those individuals who compete under the Russian flag.

“We need assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and are considering what requirements we may need along those lines,” he said.

Huddleston, speaking today at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing, said discussions had taken place with Wimbledon organisers about potential requirements for Russian tennis players.

“Many countries have agreed we will not allow representatives from Russia to compete but when it comes to individuals it gets more complex so we are talking to sports about what the response should be,” he said.

“Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed or enabled. Many sportspeople have multiple citizenships, many others would be willing and able to compete as non-aligned, non-flag bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that.

“In short, would I be comfortable with a Russian athlete flying the flag winning? No.”

Medvedev is the reigning US Open champion and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.