Tech Weekly: Crypto plummets, and analysing tech stock rout in 2022

This week City A.M.’s Charlie Conchie talks to Lorne Daniel, Technology Research Analyst at financial services company finnCap. They unpick a very rough quarter for tech companies and tech stocks, and go through what’s to come.

Charlie also takes us through the main headlines this week — multiple cryptocurrencies have plummeted in value, pressure is growing on the Treasury to greenlight the next stage of Buy Now Pay Later regulation, and Japanese investment giant SoftBank has announced a record $26.2bn loss.