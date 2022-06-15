Talented duo Israr and Mist can confirm priceless London Gold Cup form

THREE-year-old handicaps are often notoriously difficult to solve, with many unexposed horses all potentially ahead of their opening marks.

However, playing on the World Pool with tote.co.uk is perfect in these situations as it allows you to stick several horses together in a Quinella, offering the chance of a big return.

This season’s Coronation Cup winner, Hukum, won the King George V Stakes (3.05pm) in 2020, and while ISRAR, who runs in the same Shadwell colours, might not be up to that level he’s still one of the standouts in this race.

John & Thady Gosden’s colt was last seen winning the London Gold Cup at Newbury, a race that usually proves to be very strong handicap form.

He was given a fair amount to do in the closing stages there, as he came from near the rear of the field but was doing his best work at the finish.

Stepping up to this mile-and-a-half trip is sure to suit him and I see him being bang there once again, despite a seven-pound rise in the weights.

NEWFOUNDLAND was impressive when winning in maiden company over one-mile-five-furlongs at Navan recently.

Ryan Moore had to be patient when trapped behind rivals until the latter stages of that race, but his mount picked up smartly under hands and heels riding in the manner of a good horse.

The final horse to include in our World Pool exotic bets is SURREY MIST.

He finished just behind Israr at Newbury last time out, having come from a similar position in the field so there is unlikely to be much between them again.

While George Baker’s runner does get a one-pound pull in the weights that might not be enough to turn the form around.

POINTERS

Quinella

(Israr, Newfoundland, Surrey Mist) 3.05pm Ascot