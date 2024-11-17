Taiwan is being excluded from international climate agreements – against its will

Taiwan is currently excluded from participating in the UNFCCC

As world leaders and delegates gather this month in Baku, Azerbaijan, for Cop29 to address the global threat of climate change, Taiwan – with its proactive net-zero policies, invaluable climate adaptation experience and demonstrated commitment to climate action – remains excluded from participating in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for political reasons.

Climate change is a universal threat that impacts all nations, necessitating cooperative global efforts to combat it. Political obstacles should not – and must not – stand in the way. China’s misinterpretation of UN General Assembly (Unga) Resolution 2758 has suppressed Taiwan’s legitimate right to meaningful participation in the UN system, including the UNFCCC. China attempts to convince the international community that the resolution equates to the so-called “one China principle” and falsely claims that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). In fact, Resolution 2758 neither mentions Taiwan nor grants the PRC any right to represent Taiwan in the UN system.

This year’s conference in Baku offers an ideal opportunity for the UNFCCC to embody Cop29’s theme ‘In Solidarity for a Green World’ by including Taiwan in the critical work of building a sustainable future.

Many countries, including the UK, recognise the value of knowledgeable and willing partners in advancing sustainability and have advocated for Taiwan’s participation in the UNFCCC. Taiwan has voluntarily aligned with the UN climate process, regularly submitting its own nationally determined commitments. Taiwan has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 and has implemented policies aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Taiwan brings expertise and invaluable experience in climate resilience and adaptation, essential assets in tackling climate change. As a hub of technical innovation, Taiwan excels in renewable energy and low-carbon advancements. We are a global leader in offshore wind energy, a key area for UK-Taiwan collaboration, and Taiwan is the UK’s largest market for offshore wind in the Asia-Pacific.

One of Cop29’s key pillars is to “enable action”, and Taiwan has already taken proactive steps in advancing climate justice worldwide. In Eswatini, Taiwan has introduced climate-resistant crops and smart agriculture. In Belize, we have helped establish an early warning system to strengthen urban disaster prevention. And in Palau, we have contributed to coral reef restoration and diverse aquaculture development, supporting a blue economic transformation. International cooperation like this will be essential for a global green transition.

The second pillar of Cop29 is to “enhance ambition”, a principle embraced by President Lai Ching-te through his introduction of five strategies for a net-zero transition, including accelerating renewable energy development and fostering the dual digital and green transformation of industries. A carbon fee, analogous to a global carbon tax, will take effect in 2025, and an emissions trading system is set to be introduced within the next four years. These measures align with the Paris Agreement’s support for international collaboration through market mechanisms, further demonstrating Taiwan’s commitment to global climate integration.

Looking forward, Taiwan will also launch three funds to drive growth in its green industries. These funds will support emerging net-zero sectors, long-term investment in energy-saving and resource-circular industries, and decarbonisation efforts in emissions-intensive industries. With its globally significant semiconductor industry, Taiwan is uniquely positioned to lead in technological and energy innovation.

Taiwan stands ready to contribute and has already taken the initiative to collaborate with countries around the world on climate action. For example, in 2023, Taiwan and the UK signed an Enhanced Trade Partnership, pledging to cooperate in renewable energy and advancing both countries’ net-zero objectives.

Climate change is a global challenge. Overcoming it requires global collaboration. We urge the international community to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the UNFCCC. Together, we can build a greener future for all.