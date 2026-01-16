ReNew Achieves ‘A’ Rating in CDP Climate Change Assessment, Advancing to Global Leadership Band

ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew” or the “Company”), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, has achieved an ‘A’ rating in the Climate Change assessment by CDP for FY 2024–25, placing it within the top 4% of companies globally on the world’s foremost environmental disclosure platform.

ReNew improved its Climate Change score by two levels, advancing from a ‘B’ in FY 2023–24 to an ‘A’ in FY 2024–25, marking its entry into CDP’s Leadership band. The Company also maintained its ‘A-’ rating in CDP Water Security, underscoring a consistent and comprehensive approach to sustainability across environmental priorities.

Commenting on the achievement, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-Founder and Chairperson – Sustainability, ReNew, said, “This achievement reflects the progress ReNew has made in strengthening transparency and governance across its sustainability agenda. It reinforces the growing maturity of climate practices within the energy sector, where credible disclosures and accountability are increasingly central to long-term performance. At ReNew, sustainability is not a parallel effort; it is integral to how we manage risk, build resilience, and take long-term decisions as the energy transition continues to evolve.”

CDP is a global environmental non-profit that evaluates companies on climate change, water security, and forests, based on the completeness of disclosure, governance, risk management, and progress on environmental performance. Companies included in CDP’s ‘A List’ are recognised for demonstrating best practices in transparency, ambition, and climate action.

ReNew’s enhanced performance in CDP’s FY 2024–25 assessment was driven by a series of organisation-wide initiatives aimed at strengthening disclosures, governance, and alignment with global best practices. These included expanded climate- and nature-related disclosures, continued improvements in ESG governance, and deeper integration of sustainability considerations into decision-making across operations and the value chain.

During the year, ReNew published its second Annual Integrated Report, featuring expanded sustainability disclosures, including its first-time alignment with India’s BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) framework, and released comprehensive Climate and Nature Action Reports aligned with IFRS S2 Climate Related Disclosures and TNFD (Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) recommendations. The Company also advanced supply chain sustainability initiatives and strengthened water stewardship through pilot water-positivity projects across two operational sites.

In 2025, 640 investors representing USD 127 trillion in assets requested CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities. CDP analysis indicates that companies on the Climate Change ‘A List’ consistently demonstrate stronger long-term resilience, reinforcing the link between transparency, governance, and sustainable performance.

Further underscoring its sustainability leadership, ReNew also achieved a score of 84 in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment in December 2025, the highest score ever achieved by an India-based energy company placing it among the top 10% of energy companies globally.

