The University of Bergen Uses Gingerbread Houses to Defend Research on Gender, Climate Change and Diversity

A surreal Christmas ‘Hygge’ experience in Bergen: This December, the University of Bergen invites the public to experience a unique blend of festive cheer and powerful values with the opening of The Academic Gingerbread Town – a celebration of academic freedom, diversity, and democratic principles.

The Academic Gingerbread Town is located in the beloved University Museum of Bergen, Norway and represents a fantasy version of the University campus. It includes both lifelike models of well-known UiB buildings and also gingerbread models of universities in ruins, Sauron’s eye paired with the EU Parliament, the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and flood-damaged houses due to climate change. The town consists of nearly 200 gingerbread creations.

The structures are peppered with slogans such as “pussy power”, “censorship”, “freedom of speech”, “trans rights”, “Palestine”, “women’s health”, “climate change”, “sexual freedom”, and “animal welfare”.

The town is built by students and staff and is meant to be much more than just seasonal decorations. It’s an edible expression of the values that define the university and its global academic community.

According to the Academic Freedom Index, academic freedom has declined in a number of countries over the past 10 years. The Academic Gingerbread Town aims to highlight this issue.

“Academic freedom has never been more important. We stand in solidarity with everyone experiencing restrictions on their academic freedom. We also want to show that academic freedom will always have a home with us,” says Rector at the University of Bergen, Margareth Hagen.

The university has distributed nearly 300 kilos of dough, gingerbread building kits, icing sugar, and decorations to students and staff.

Visitors of all ages are welcome to explore The Academic Gingerbread Town throughout December, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and reflect on the importance of academic freedom, all while soaking in the cozy charm of Bergen’s Christmas season.

Location: The University Museum of Bergen

Opening Date: December 1st, 2025

Here you find pictures of The Academic Gingerbread Town – free to use. All photos must be credited: Eivind Senneset / UiB. https://uib.mediebank.no/p/kommunikasjonsavdelingen/album/z9pJr4gIMdQpFbdJh2DO

