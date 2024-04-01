Swimming: British Championships are sink or swim for Olympic hopefuls

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: (L-R) James Guy, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matthew Richards of Team Great Britain celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It’s a sink or swim week for Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls in the pool as the British Championships offer qualification to Paris.

The winners of each event at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford will automatically qualify for the 2024 Summer games.

The other allocated spot will be chosen at a later date by British Swimming’s performance director Chris Spice and head coach Bill Furniss.

The likes of Adam Peaty will look to qualify this week alongside Laura Stephens, Freya Colbert and Paralympic hopeful Poppy Maskill.

But the 200m men’s freestyle is where most eyes will be, with Olympic champion Tom Dean, Tokyo silver medallist Duncan Scott and 2023 world champion Matt Richards vying for two spots.

“It is scary because if it goes wrong, you are not going [to the Olympic Games] – it is that difficult,” Richards told the BBC.

“But I can’t wait. I will be really excited that morning. It will then be about trying to keep it cool and stay composed ready for the race.

“I love the rivalries between us all, “We’re all really good friends first, which makes it quite special.

“But when we are in the water, we’re all competitors and we all want to beat each other.

“There is a lot of pressure on it, but at the same time we all want to see each other do well. Maybe just one one hundredth less well than yourself.”

Olympic Games advantage?

A number of Speedo athletes will be donning the Fastskin LZR suits at the Olympic Games, which are the latest in developing pool technology.

“They’ve made a bit of a leap forward so that’s quite exciting. It is such a fine detail between who can be first and second that it’s reassuring knowing how good this suit is,” Scott told City A.M. last year.

“If you put on an old suit and compare it to the Fastskin 2.0, it’s huge: the compression and how tight it is, how flexible it is, it has that shiny feeling where the water just drips off it. I feel lucky and I love it.”

The championships start on Tuesday and run through until 7 April.