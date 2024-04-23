Aquatics GB ‘extremely concerned’ about China positive drugs tests

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 02: A general view of the pool deck as bronze medalist Alexander Skaliukh of Team RPC, gold medalist William Martin of Team Australia and silver medalist Simone Barlaam of Team Italy pose during the men’s 100m Butterfly – S9 medal ceremony on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on September 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The country’s governing swimming body Aquatics GB has said it is “extremely concerned” by 23 Chinese athletes being cleared to compete at Tokyo 2020 despite testing positive for a banned substance before the Olympics.

The swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ), which is a heart medication used to prevent angina attacks, at a training camp before the last Olympics, which were delayed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely concerned by allegations concerning positive tests in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics Games which were reported over the weekend,” said Aquatics GB.

“The potential loss of trust and reputational damage to sport is significant and we will be monitoring any further updates and possible resolutions closely.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) told the BBC it was informed of China Anti-Doping Agency’s decision not to punish the swimmers in June 2021.

Wada said it was “not in a position to disprove the possibility that contamination was the source of TMZ” and no appeal was made.

Added the British swimming governing body: “Aquatics GB believes that every athlete is entitled to compete on a level playing field – and that means a commitment to clean sport.

“Delivery against this commitment requires a testing process that is robust, transparent and consistently applied.

“As we build towards Paris 2024 we are fully supportive of the consistent and comprehensive testing process that our athletes have to follow as a means of keeping sport clean.”

United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) chief Travis Tygart said Wada and China’s anti-doping agency had “swept these positives under the carpet”.

The US body also said the saga was a “stab in the back to clean athletes.”

Wada described the claims from the US anti-doping agency as “completely false and defamatory” and said it would be talking to lawyers.