Adam Peaty wins silver at Olympics but misses out on Michael Phelps record

Adam Peaty’s attempt at three 100m breaststroke golds in three consecutive games was denied by Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi yesterday in Paris.

The Brit was looking to complete the three-peat but finished in a tie for second, losing out by 0.02 seconds.

The 29-year-old would have become the second man after Michael Phelps to win three individual medals in the same event at three consecutive Games.

“This event has changed so much,” Peaty said. “Now I’m an older man. I can’t have that pursuit without a sacrifice now. It is hard to compete with the younger ones but I am so happy.”

Peaty won the second Team GB medal on Sunday after Kimberley Woods, who secured bronze in the canoe slalom K-1.

She has spoken of personal struggles in recent years.

“I think the journey I’ve been on, that first moment of admitting that I do need help, I think that’s kind of where I go back to. It’s OK to do that. It’s OK to seek out help,” she said.

Elsewhere at the Olympics

Elsewhere at the Games in Paris: face of Team USA Simone Biles returned to Olympic competition after her mental health struggles in Tokyo as the Americans joined Great Britain and others in qualifying for the artistic gymnastics team final; Andy Murray and Dan Evans got their doubles campaign off to a winning start against Team Japan at Roland Garros having been a set and a break down at the midway point; Team GB’s equestrian eventing team lead the pack heading into today’s show jumping after mixed cross country showings yesterday; and British No1 tennis player Jack Draper is through to the second round of the singles tennis, beating Kei Nishikori.

Monday in Paris

Today in the French capital Tom Daley goes for gold in the 10m synchronised diving, Team GB look to win eventing gold at Versailles, Tom Pidcock competes in the mountain biking and there are possible medals for Great Britain in gymnastics and swimming.