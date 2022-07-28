Super fancy Ouzo won’t leave you feeling too Blue

Fancy Man steps back into Group company after a promising run in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock

BAAEED may have cruised to Sussex Stakes success earlier this week, but for punters it has been less of a breeze and today’s card doesn’t look to offer much chance of respite.

Four handicaps on the seven-race card all feature fields over 14 runners and look fiercely competitive, so I’ll be looking to play a few each-way with Star Sports.

In the opening contest, the Goodwood Handicap (1.50pm), I like the look of SUPER SUPERJACK.

Milton Harris’ son of Harbour Watch has developed into a useful stayer this campaign, rising 12 pounds in the weights after two victories and two near misses.

Most recently he was seen running into a close third over 1m6f at Salisbury in a tactical affair where they only got racing late on.

On that evidence he looks made for a first go at this two-and-a-half-mile trip, and considering he remains on the same handicap mark of 82, he looks a fair price at 6/1 each-way with Star Sports, who are paying four places.

If you thought the opening handicap was competitive, then landing on the winner in the Golden Mile Handicap (3.00pm) looks even more tricky.

The favourite, Charlie Appleby’s Noble Dynasty, looked a potential Group horse after bolting up at Newmarket on his seasonal bow and could be tough to beat, but I’m going to hunt for a bit more value and take a chance on two each-way.

BLUE FOR YOU was bought out of Dermot Weld’s yard for 65,000gns in October last year, and David O’Meara has seemingly worked his magic with this colt, producing him to place in three competitive mile handicaps already this season.

The only thing missing is a win and that might be close after the handicapper relieved him of three pounds despite finishing a close second at York last time.

Now back to the mark he finished second off on his previous run on the Knavesmire, he must have every chance of going close at 9/1 each-way with Star Sports.

Another to keep onside is Jamie Osborne’s OUZO, who got boxed in on the rail at a crucial stage at Sandown, but despite that finished well to be beaten only a length.

The son of Charm Spirit looked better than that result and from an unchanged mark he represents value at Star Sport’s price of 14/1.

There are three Group races on today’s card and the most interesting from a betting perspective is the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (4.10pm).

Godolphin hold a strong hand with three of the nine runners but I like the chances of the admirably consistent FANCY MAN.

He was tasked with carrying a big weight in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last time and ran well to finish fifth against some progressive handicappers carrying lighter weights.

It also came off the back of a break of over three months, so he should be capable of building on that.

With only two pounds separating him and favourite Rebel’s Romance on ratings, Richard Hannon’s colt looks too big a price and makes plenty of each-way appeal at 8/1.

If you’re looking to banish the post-Goodwood blues, why not head to Brighton next week?

Star Sports and their sister company Star Property Group sponsor the annual three-day Festival of Racing beginning on 3 August, with feature races such as the valuable Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap.

POINTERS

Super Superjack e/w 1.50pm Goodwood

Blue For You e/w 3.00pm Goodwood

Ouzo e/w 3.00pm Goodwood

Fancy Man e/w 4.10pm Goodwood