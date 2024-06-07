Sunak: ‘It was a mistake not to stay in France for D-Day events longer – and I apologise’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to conduct a television interview, calling it “a mistake”.

The occupant of number 10 was widely criticised by Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who said he “brought shame” to the office.

This comes after a minister defended Sunak who skipped a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in order to carry out a TV interview.

He attended the ceremony and made a short speech, pictured in Normandy but left early for an ITV interview.

This comes after Sunak called a General Election for 4 July, as the Tories sit well behind in the polls.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter this morning, he said: “The 80th anniversary of D-Day has been a profound moment to honour the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our values, our freedom and our democracy.

“This anniversary should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.

“I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.

“After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak had “brought shame” to the office.

US President Joe Biden (left) wipes his eye during the official international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, joining over 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world. Picture date: Thursday June 6, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story MEMORIAL DDay. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

“One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy,” Sir Ed said.

“He has brought shame to that office and let down our country.

“I am thinking right now of all those veterans and their families he left behind and the hurt they must be feeling. It is a total dereliction of duty and shows why this Conservative Government just has to go.”

While Sunak headed home, represented by foreign secretary David Cameron at the ceremony, Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is almost 20 points ahead in many polls, mingled with King Charles, and world leaders including Ukraine’s president Zelensky, and France’s Macron.