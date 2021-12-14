Stokes signs new three-year deal with County club Durham

Ben Stokes has signed a new deal with his County club Durham. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

England’s Ben Stokes has signed a new deal to keep him at his County club Durham until at least 2024.

The all-rounder has played 64 times with the red-ball for the club and scored over 3,500 runs.

He said: “I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham.

“I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future.”

Stokes is currently on tour with England in Australia for the Ashes.

It was a disappointing opening match for the cricketer but he has history in the series – notably his century in Headingley to win the match and keep the Ashes alive in 2019.

the 30-year-old this year took a break from cricket, citing an injured finger and his mental wellbeing, and missed the T20 World Cup in the UAE as a result.

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: “Ben is one of the finest players in the world and while we may not see him as much as we would like his influence around the club remains huge.

“It’s fantastic to see Ben back fit and well following his time away from the game and now back playing for England in the Ashes.

“We are extremely happy that Ben has agreed his future to Durham for a further three years.”