Stokes backs Bazball project after England lose in India

VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA – FEBRUARY 05: England captain Ben Stokes leaves the field after being run out by Shreyas Iyer of India during day four of the 2nd Test Match between India and England at ACA-VDCA Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England captain Ben Stokes has hailed his Test team’s “mentality” despite their 106-run loss in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The tourists needed 399 in the second innings to take a 2-0 series lead against hosts India but were unable to capitalise with the bat on the day four pitch.

But having overcome a 190-run half-way deficit in the first Test in Hyderabad, England left themselves too much to do in the second match.

Stokes belief

“We have so much belief in our ability, that it filters off to the people who support us,” Stokes said

“Two or three years ago, if that was the task we had, I don’t think many would have thought we had a chance.”

“Obviously it’s disappointing to lose, we always want to come out here and win, but the way we approached it is exactly what we are looking for.

“Everyone says, ‘What is Bazball?’ It’s our mentality, our way of playing. The fact that you can never look out on the field and think we are behind in the game, even if we are. That’s a huge testament to the players.

“A couple woke up this morning not feeling great, and when everyone had the same symptoms you know there is something going around.

“It’s not an excuse for the result, because it’s a game full of ifs, buts and maybes.

“I’m proud the guys who were feeling under the weather didn’t shy away from anything they needed to do and gave it their best.”

State of the day

Day four saw opener Zak Crawley finish as England’s highest contributor on 73 runs while Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow all knocked over 20 runs apiece but couldn’t match Tom Hartley and Ben Foakes in reaching 30. Ben Stokes was run out for 11.

It means the five-match tour of India has thus far followed in the footsteps of the 2021 tour, the last time England went to the subcontinent to face the hosts in Test matches.

Then the tourists went 1-0 up before losing 3-1.