Steven Bartlett hiring journalists for new tech news site

Steven Bartlett is a regular on Dragons' Den. Credit - Getty

Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Steven Bartlett has set up his own journalism website focused on technology news, City AM can reveal.

The website, Founded.com, is to report on technology companies based in the UK and US and is expected to officially launch in the middle of December.

A total of 10 journalists, as well as an editor-in-chief, are in the course of being hired and will be based on both sides of the Atlantic.

The website has been publicly available and featured a number of articles about technology companies, including several about Steven Bartlett’s own business dealings.

However, after being contacted for comment by City AM, the website has been removed from public view until its official launch later this month.

The Dragons’ Den entrepreneur will not have an influence on the editorial direction of the new publication, it is understood.

Steven Bartlett’s huge funding round

In October, Bartlett’s company Steven.com closed an eight-figure funding round which valued it at £320m.

The business is an umbrella organisation for his media, investment and creator-tech ventures.

Read more Our savings are lazy – the Budget must put them to work

Steven Bartlett holds around 90 per cent of the shares in the firm while its other backers include Slow Ventures and Apeiron Investment Group.

Before that announcement was made, City AM reported that the Diary of a CEO podcast host had resigned as a director from its UK-based parent company, Flight Story.

His new venture, Steven.com, is incorporated in the US and the businessman no longer has any directorships on Companies House in the UK.

In February, City AM reported that Steven Bartlett had resigned as a director of nutrition brand Huel.

The celebrity entrepreneur, who has been a long-time investor in the company, had held the role since early 2021.

A Huel spokesperson said at the time: “Steve has recently moved to LA and is involved with so many businesses that’s it’s hard for him to commit time to a Huel board role.

“He remains an investor in the business.”