Steven Bartlett-backed matcha drink Perfect Ted rockets in value

Perfect Ted was founded by Marisa Poster and brothers Teddie and Levi Levenfiche.

PerfectTed, the matcha energy drink brand backed by Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett, has rocketed in value, it has been revealed.

The company, which was founded in 2021 by Marisa Poster and brothers Teddie and Levi Levenfiche, appeared on BBC One show Dragons’ Den in 2023 and won the backing of Steven Bartlett as well as Peter Jones.

The pair invested £25,000 each in return for a 10 per cent stake between them.

The deal, which then valued the company at £500,000, came before Steven Bartlett then invested a further £1m through his Flight Fund.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House show that the firm behind Perfect Ted surged in value in 2024.

According to the results, Made Beverages Limited ended the year with shareholder funds of £5.1m, up from just £13,472 in 2023.

Its net assets also jumped from £141,197 to £6m in the year while its debtors went from £496,921 to £4.3m.

In a post on LinkedIn earlier this year, Steven Bartlett said Perfect Ted is now Europe’s largest matcha brand and is forecasting a revenue of £30m.

Perfect Ted hails Steven Bartlett’s backing

Speaking to City AM in June 2024, Perfect Ted’s founders said: “Our mission is to spread positive energy, support collective wellbeing, and make healthier energy more accessible.

“We partner with cafes, restaurants, and hotels globally as one of the largest suppliers of organic, ceremonial-grade matcha.

“We use high-quality, natural ingredients and avoid artificial sweeteners and preservatives in our healthy energy drinks.”

On appearing on Dragons’ Den, they added: “The experience as a whole was incredible.

“It was a nerve-wracking pitching process; however, the greatest feeling was stepping into the Den and seeing how engaged the Dragons were.

“On the episode, we were thrilled to secure investment from Steven Bartlett, amidst offers from all five Dragons.

“Steven has not only provided financial backing but also invaluable mentorship and guidance.”