Steve Borthwick England squad: Three Champions Cup bolters to watch

This morning England manager Steve Borthwick names his squad for the Six Nations, with a trip to Dublin up first next month.

This morning England manager Steve Borthwick names his squad for the Six Nations, with a trip to Dublin up first next month.

Last weekend’s Investec Champions Cup action, then, was the very last chance for players to give a good account of themselves before today’s announcement.

But it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for hopefuls in round three with a number of English teams defeated in France and Ireland.

Some of those looking to earn a spot, too, weren’t playing at all. So did anybody see their stock increase or decrease over the weekend?

Pollock earned a plaice?

Northampton Saints may have been well beaten by Stade Francais in Paris at the weekend but the young Henry Pollock stood out again for the English champions.

He scored two tries in less than two minutes, one of a brilliant sweeping attack and the other after poaching Stade ball in the maul and cantering 50m downfield to dot down.

England are so strong in the back row, and can call upon the likes of Tom Willis out of the bunch who aren’t already in the squad, so getting the call will be an achievement in itself.

But at 19, he is young and will certainly feature on England’s tour of South America if not in the Six Nations.

Oh Cadan

England’s options at wing aren’t exactly exhausted, but there are always twists and turns that throw up opportunities to get involved.

With Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out due to injury, George Furbank recuperating from a broken arm and Bristol’s Gabriel Ibitoye recovering from a minor setback, the door is open for Cadan Murley.

Read more Tom Willis makes mockery of England omission as Saracens bludgeon Bulls

The Quin has the pace to fill a Feyi-Waboso-sized hole but enjoys the ability to offload, play others into space and kick in attack.

His side may have been defeated out in Toulon at the weekend but the 25-year-old flyer offers something new for Borthwick and may be worth consideration.

Borthwick’s Crusading Saracen

Pollock might have some competition on his hands to make the squad from fellow Champions Cup back row Tom Willis.

The Saracens No8 has been talismanic for the north Londoners this year in the absence of Billy Vunipola. His distribution from the base is outstanding and his defence is of international standard, but it is his flawless ability to transition from defence to attack that is brilliant.

He is surrounded by a number of top players but still shines, and his inclusion in Borthwick’s squad feels certain. But it is that kind of assumption that can put coaches off picking players so he, like the rest of us, will need to wait and see.

One imagines that England’s Six Nations squad will feature the majority of the team that took part in last year’s Autumn Nations Series.

But with England managing just one win from four matches, against Japan in the final weekend after losses to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, some believe it is time for change.

Borthwick has the excuse of a South American tour in a Lions year to hold off on any bold selections, but shock picks could help England surge to Six Nations contention.