Steel Bull can build on exciting debut in the Molecomb Stakes

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ONLY the 10 two-year-olds line-up for the Molecomb Stakes (2.45pm) which looks sure to be run at a furious pace.

Significantly heads the betting on the back of three seconds and will relish the strongly run race.

He has managed to wrestle defeat from the jaws of victory on a couple of occasions already but shouldn’t have time to be worried out of this.

Sardinia Sunset was fourth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and then made no mistake back at York.

She should go well too, but like Significantly she is pretty short in the betting.

Aidan O’Brien had a decent two-year-old winner on the opening day and Chief Little Hawk is better than he has showed in three recent runs.

However, I’m going to take a chance on another Irish raider in Michael O’Callaghan’s STEEL BULL who bolted up at Naas last week.

He won in the style of a smart juvenile and pounced late off a strong pace.

The fact that connections bring him over for this so soon suggest he is held in high regard and looks worthy of support at 11/2 or maybe bigger with Tote.co.uk.

It’s day three of the Galway Festival with the feature being the Tote Galway Plate (6.45pm).

Trainer Gordon Elliott holds a strong hand like you might imagine and his GALVIN looks to have been laid out for the race at 6/1.

He was a really good second behind Imperial Aura in the Novices’ Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival this year and warmed up for this with a facile victory at Killarney.

That should have put him spot on for this and Davy Russell can steer him to a memorable success.

POINTERS

Steel Bull e/w 11/2 2.45pm Goodwood

Galvin e/w 6/1 6.45pm Galway