Square Mile and Me: Allwyn boss Andria Vidler on her career before the National Lottery

We dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Andria Vidler, CEO of National Lottery operator Allwyn, takes us through her career

What was your first job?

Working in the local village fruit and veg store Spar (on fruit and veg).

What was your first role in the City or business world?

Capital Radio MD.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in media and entertainment?

Having completed an MBA I knew I wanted to run a business in the sector I loved – media and entertainment.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The energy.

And one thing you would change?

More women making decisions.

What’s been your most memorable job interview?

My interview with David Mansfield, the CEO at Capital Radio Group, started with me spilling my coffee all over him… He didn’t take offence but not a great start.

And any business faux pas?

Asking Katharine Ryan to host a very male financial sector award dinner.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Both daughters succeeding in their chosen line of work.

And who do you look up to?

Everyone I’m only 5ft 3”.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

It’s a hugely exciting year ahead. I am filled with optimism about how Allwyn’s innovation will boost funding for National Lottery good causes, building on the success of the last 30 years.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Roka – Charlotte Street.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Groucho.

Where’s home during the week?

Fulham.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Hastings.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I’m keen to go to the Maldives, with my husband and both daughters.

Quickfire: