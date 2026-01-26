Waymo accelerates London rollout despite US safety probe

The self-driving firm has confirmed it is testing its robotaxis in the capital

Waymo is stepping up preparations for its UK rollout after its driverless vehicles were spotted on the streets of London, as the Alphabet-owned firm faces safety scrutiny in the US.

The self-driving vehicle firm has confirmed it is testing its robotaxis in the capital ahead of a planned passenger launch this year, marking its second international market after Japan.

This move comes as Waymo expands its paid, fully driverless ride-hailing service in the US, most recently launching in Miami.

The Miami rollout makes Waymo the first operator to run commercial robotaxis in six cities across the pond.

The service is initially limited to a 60-square mile area, and is supported by fleet operations partner Moove, which manages the charging and cleaning of the vehicles.

Close to 10,000 Miami residents have already signed up to use the service, which has been rolled out on an invitation basis.

US scrutiny shadows UK expansion

Waymo’s push into London comes as US regulators examine incidents in Austin, Texas, where its vehicles were found to have illegally passed stopped school buses.

The National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, have opened probes.

Waymo responded by rolling out a software update across more than 3,000 vehicles to address the issue, without taking the cars off the road.

The company said no collisions happened and claimed its autonomous system still performs better than human drivers, though officials in Austin have called for tighter restrictions.

The investigation is likely to sharpen attention in the UK, where the sighting of Waymo’s vehicles in London has proved how close the firm is to a commercial launch.

Government ministers have backed autonomous vehicle trials as a way to improve transport accessibility and attract investment.

Waymo has logged over 100 million miles, and completed around 14 million paid rides globally, giving it a clear lead in commercial robotaxis.

But as it moves closer to London’s streets, the outcome of US safety probes may play a decisive role in shaping regulatory confidence in its British debut.