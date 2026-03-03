BitGo Europe GmbH Launches Crypto-as-a-Service Across the EEA for EU Fintechs and Banks

BitGo Europe GmbH (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company and a subsidiary of BitGo, Inc., today announced that its Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering is now available across the European Economic Area (EEA). Previously available in the United States through BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, CaaS is expanding into Europe to support fintechs and banks through BitGo Europe GmbH’s MiCAR licensing framework, enabling businesses to bring compliant crypto products to market using BitGo’s modular APIs and webhooks.

“Europe is entering a new era for regulated digital asset services, and institutions want a clear, compliant path to launch,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “By expanding Crypto-as-a-Service across the EEA through BitGo Europe GmbH, we’re enabling regulated businesses to bring crypto products to market faster – without compromising on security, controls, or operational resilience.”

BitGo’s CaaS helps businesses embed crypto functionality directly into their own user interfaces so their clients can access digital asset services – such as buying, selling, and holding bitcoin and other supported assets – through secure wallet technology.

“Trust is the differentiator in Europe’s regulated crypto market,” said Brett Reeves, Head of EMEA at BitGo. “BitGo’s CaaS combines qualified custody, configurable policy controls, and enterprise-grade operational support – so European businesses can offer crypto services with the governance and protections their customers expect.”

Businesses using BitGo’s CaaS can now directly integrate:

EEA-wide Coverage: Operate across all 30 EEA countries in Europe through BitGo Europe GmbH’s MiCAR licensing framework

With Crypto-as-a-Service now available across the EEA, businesses can embed crypto onboarding, custody, trading, on/off ramps into their products through BitGo’s modular APIs and webhooks. BitGo enables businesses to launch and operate digital asset products with institutional-grade security, governance, and compliance tooling designed to accelerate the transition into the digital economy at scale.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

