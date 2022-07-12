Spotify snaps up Wordle spin-off Heardle in interactive push

Streaming giant Spotify has snapped up daily music game Heardle as the firm builds out its interactive offerings to keep music lovers listening.

The news comes just weeks after the company launched a “karaoke mode”, which provides users with the lyrics to their favourite songs.

Heardle, which is a Wordle spin-off, will remain a standalone website, and will eventually be fully integrated into the Spotify app.

The game tasks players to guess a song based on its opening notes. They get six guesses, with each hint giving a few more seconds of music to inform their next answer.

Deeming the game a “tool for musical discovery”, Spotify’s Global Head of Music Jeremy Erlich said the company is “always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans”.

“Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs . . . and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem”, he said.

Heardle’s Spotify integration will start in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand before expanding to other countries and languages.