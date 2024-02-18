EU set to fine Apple €500m over music streaming misconduct

The European Commission is reportedly due to hit Apple with its first ever fine against the company following an antitrust investigation into its music streaming business.

The Financial Times reported that the fine, worth roughly €500m (£428m), is expected to be announced early next month, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

It is understood to be part of an antitrust probe launched in 2019 after a complaint from Spotify, which is looking at whether Apple blocked apps from telling iPhone users about cheaper music streaming services outside the App Store.

The Financial Times reported that the commission would rule Apple’s actions are illegal and ban the firm from continuing the practice.

The commission is reportedly due to accuse Apple of abusing its powerful status in the market and perpetuating anti-competitive trading practices.

Brussels narrowed the scope of its probe into the tech giant last year and withdrew a charge claiming that it pressured developers to use Apple’s in-app payment system.

If imposed, the fine would be one of the EU’s biggest penalties against a Big Tech firm. In 2018, Brussels fined Google a record €4.3bn for abuse of dominance over Android phones.

Apple’s previous fines in Europe include a €1.1bn penalty in France for alleged anti-competitive practices that was revised to €372m on appeal.

Apple did not give a comment to the Financial Times and did not respond to a request for comment by City A.M.

However, in a statement last year it said it was “pleased” Brussels had narrowed the scope of its investigation, adding that it would address concerns while promoting competition.

The company added: “The App Store has helped Spotify become the top music streaming service across Europe and we hope the European Commission will end its pursuit of a complaint that has no merit.”

The commission did not respond to a request for comment by City A.M.