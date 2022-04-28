Apple gears up for another EU antitrust fine for mobile wallet

Apple is set to be whacked with fresh European antitrust charges next week after it was accused of restricting rivals from accessing mobile payment systems.

As reported by the Financial Times, the world’s most valuable firm will be accused of breaking EU law by unfairly blocking third party apps from the wallet. Apple currently requires approval for non-Apple products.

If the charges go ahead, the firm could face heavy fines from Margrethe Vestager’s investigators, which sit alongside the array of other competition fines imposed on the company in recent months.

In February, Apple was hit with a €5m (£4.2m) penalty from the Dutch antitrust watchdog for a similar payment method issue.

More widely, the EU has introduced the Digital Services Act, which puts greater responsibility on platforms to police illegal content on their sites.

It also introduced the Digital Market Act, which takes aim at market power of firms like Alphabet.