Apple promises more transparency on removal of apps from App Store

Apple and its investors have agreed to provide clarity on why apps are removed from its App Store, following criticisms about its lack of transparency.

This means that the company has committed to providing a clear explanation of the number, categories, relevant authorities and applicable laws or policies when it comes app removals from the App Store.

The tech firm has been accused of unfair removal of apps and censoring content.

The New York Times reported that Apple was actively censoring its Chinese App Store. Reportedly, nearly 55,000 active apps have been removed from the company’s Chinese app Store, including apps used for organising pro-democracy protests since 2017.

Following backlash for censorship and accusations that Apple was not engaging in fair market practices, investors including Tulipshare, Azzad Asset Management and Open MIC successfully reached an agreement with Apple to be more transparent about its operations.

Commenting on the agreement, Joshua Brockwell, investment communications director at Azzad Asset Management, said: “Azzad Asset Management appreciates Apple’s consultative approach to working with our stakeholder coalition. Our agreed-upon outcome is a notable improvement over the company’s current reporting standards.”



Michael Connor, executive director of Open Mic, added: “We’re pleased to see Apple engaging on this issue. Transparency is vital for investors interested in protecting freedom of speech and ensuring that companies uphold their human rights commitments.”