Speyburn Distillery looks to the next 126 years with brand refresh

Scottish Highlands, UK

Speyburn single malt Scotch whisky has unveiled a brand refresh as the 126-year-old distillery gears up for its next phase on the world stage.

The Speyburn Distillery is located in the picturesque Speyside region of Scotland, next to the Granty Burn, a freshwater stream that has been fundamental to the brand’s success over its history.

To this day, the water of the Granty Burn is the foundation of the whisky and the vision of its founder, John Hopkins, who first stumbled on the water source all those years ago.

It hasn’t been an easy journey. The first step was establishing a distillery that fit into the rough and ragged surroundings around the lifeblood water source. The building was designed with the product at its heart. Over three levels—designed to fit the steep valley’s topography—the space allows a constant flow of air over the grains that sit at the heart of any good whisky.

Today, the multi-award-winning Speyburn brand has grown from its modest beginnings, and it’s gearing up for the next stage of its life with the rebrand.

Speyburn has launched two new products to celebrate: Speyburn Bourbon Cask and the Rum Cask Finish.

The Bourbon Cask has been matured in ex-bourbon casks, offering notes of apple and vanilla, while the Rum Cask offers aromas of tropical fruits, spiced vanilla and honey.

The Rum Cask is a different direction for the distillery and opens up a new market – the market for pallets that might be open to a sweeter taste than its traditional Speyburn flavours.

The distillery has also revitalised its packaging to celebrate the new launches. A bold eye-catching colour palette and more prominent branding have been unveiled, and these products will be the first to be wrapped in the packaging.

New packaging will also be introduced across Speyburn’s higher-aged expressions of 15 Years Old and 18 Years Old later this year.

Euan Henderson, Distillery Manager at Speyburn, said: “At Speyburn, we have always prioritised simplicity, quality and good value. For over 126 years, we’ve crafted whisky with nothing but enjoyment in mind and I’m proud to say that the same is true of our new range.

“Not only do these new whiskies offer something for existing Speyburn fans to enjoy but will also appeal to a new wave of Speyburn drinkers. Speyburn Rum Cask Finish in particular is different to anything we’ve ever done before, and I can’t wait to hear what Speyburn fans think of this new release.