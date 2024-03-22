The world’s best single malt whisky doesn’t come from where you think it does

An English whisky has taken home one of the most prestigious awards in the industry

An English whisky has taken home one of the world’s leading global awards.

The English Distillery opened its doors in Norfolk, becoming the first fully operational English operation for more than a century when it kicked into life in 2006.

And last night its Sherry Cask won the “World’s Best Single Malt” at the World Whisky Awards, beating off strong competition from the rest of the world and indeed north of the border in Scotland.

The awards were dished out at a London do on Wednesday evening, hosted by Whisky Magazine, celebrating “the best people, places, and products in the whisky world.”

Founded by farmer James Nelstrop with the experience of legendary distiller Ian Henderson, the English Distillery uses the finest Pedro Ximenez casks to create an unpeated single malt – available at a consumer friendly £59.

James’ son Andrew, who has led the 20-strong team at the picturesque distillery since his father’s death in 2014, said: “We’re stunned. Whilst any maker hopes to win an award, winning the big one is the realisation of my father’s sole goal of creating world class single malt whiskies in England, and sharing them with whisky lovers around the world.

“As the English Whisky category continues to grow with pace, this award is another milestone for whisky making in England, particularly when it’s judged against some of the finest single malt whiskies from around the world, including Scotland.”

Though still dwarfed by the industry north of Hadrian’s Wall, the industry is growing.

Spirit volume – the amount produced – has risen by almost 200 per cent since 2019.

The English industry hosted its first annual festival in 2020, in the teeth of the pandemic.

“The winning whisky boasts aromas of rich dark fruits from the sherry-filled casks, which combine in a nose of raw honey and vanilla, leading to a burst of sweet toffee, cherries and digestives on the palate. The result is a wonderfully balanced and rich (liquid) that is not outshone by the wood,” the distillery said.