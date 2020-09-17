Don't call it Scotch: First English Whisky Festival coming in October

Think whisky and you’d be forgiven for thinking lashing rain, rocky outcrops and hearty Scottish accents – but those south of Hadrian’s Wall are forcing discerning fans to sit up and notice.

So it’s fitting that October will see the first ever English Whisky Festival, showcasing more than 30 whiskies from 14 English distilleries.

Due to social distancing regulations the event will be held at home, with taste-at-home samples winging their way to the doors of drinkers across the country.

Leading lights of the emerging English whisky scene will also be hosting panel discussions alongside tasting experts.

England had just one distillery in 2006, but now has 26 either selling, producing or maturing whisky. London’s Bimber distillery will be one of those taking part in the festival.

Richard Foster, founder of the English Whisky Society which will be formally launched at the event, said: “This is a golden age for English whisky-making, with distillers making a name for themselves around the globe.

“We may not be able to gather in person, but the Virtual English Whisky Festival will be the first-of-its-kind celebration of the best English whisky has to offer.

“It is a chance for everyone to see why the booming English whisky industry has Scotch-lovers turning their attention south.”

The festival will be held across Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October, with tickets available here.