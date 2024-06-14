A gateway whisky for a ‘journey with Old Pulteney’

A ‘gateway’ to Scotch whisky

Every whisky has a compelling tale to tell, and for the bottles produced by Old Pulteney, that story is a story of the sea.

Old Pulteney is the only brand whose story, distillery, and whisky are shaped by the sea with a unique combination of brisk sea air and meticulous cask selection.

It’s a taste that’s associated with the hard rocks, stormy seas and harsh weather. That’s no bad thing as it conjures up thoughts of a safe harbour in stormy seas.

Distilled and matured by the sea, the distillery’s casks have been cocooned by salty air swept ashore on Arctic winds since 1826. Its signature mellow sea brine has become a stamp of the brand and a quality that helps it stand head and shoulders above its peers.

The distillery has launched the new Old Pulteney Harbour to celebrate these traditions and build on the brand’s legacy.

Described as “the perfect gateway whisky to your voyage with Old Pulteney,” it brings the coastal character of The Maritime Malt out with the flavour of the brand drinkers have grown to love. And for those who’ve never tasted the unique Old Pulteney proposition, it’s a great place to start.

The distillery introduced the product just in time for Father’s Day, and it is available exclusively at Tesco, in-store, and online.

This whisky takes its name from the point that joins Old Pulteney’s hometown of Wick to the cold and unforgiving North Sea. It builds on that safe harbour feeling, a safe harbour for whisky fans wanting to take a voyage with Old Pulteney.

It’s a whisky that fits a wide range of pallets without overwhelming tastebuds. It’s also a versatile product suitable for any time or place, with one cube of ice or a handful, with a little water or by itself.

The drink is matured by the sea in a quartet of hand-selected fine American oak ex-bourbon casks, second-fill barrels, re-charged barrels, first-fill ex-bourbon barrels and refill barrels are married together to create this vibrant whisky.

Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager at Old Pulteney, said: “We’re very pleased to introduce Old Pulteney Harbour, our most approachable whisky yet. Old Pulteney has always been influenced by its home by the sea on the Caithness Coast,​ and Old Pulteney Harbour beautifully balances that powerful tradition with the smooth vibrancy of this welcoming whisky.”