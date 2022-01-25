Investor Inverleith secures majority stake in Scottish gin and whiskey brand

Investor Inverleith has secured a majority stake in Scottish gin and scotch whisky brand EDEN MILL St Andrews, as the distiller looks to expand.

The consumer brand investor’s injection will help EDEN MILL in opening a new distillery later this year.

With hopes of widening distribution in the UK and internationally, EDEN MILL –established a decade ago – has plans to shift its distillation to a soon-to-be carbon neutral distillery.

“Having secured Inverleith as the majority investor into the business, we will be able to realise our distillery ambition and unlock the potential of EDEN MILL St Andrews as a premium craft gin and premium single malt scotch whisky here in the UK and overseas,” managing director and founder Paul Miller said.

“We have been looking for an investor who shares our passion for the EDEN MILL opportunity, who understands the uniqueness of the opportunity and is aligned to our vision.”

The brand also has plans to upgrade its carbon neutral distillery to be the “world’s first climate positive” distillery.

Inverleith managing partner Paul Skipworth said the brand was a “fantastic addition” to the consumer investor’s portfolio.

He added: “Having worked closely with the historic and acclaimed University of St Andrews to secure a site on its sustainability campus in St Andrews, the globally renowned ‘Home of Golf’, EDEN MILL St Andrews has one of the most exciting futures within premium gin and whisky and we are delighted to be supporting the realisation of its vision.”