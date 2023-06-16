Speedy Fortunes to be made with Galaxy Witness

Galaxy Witness is a dual winner over seven furlongs at Sha Tin

THE feature race of the day, the £260,000 Lek Yuen Handicap (12.35pm) over seven furlongs, sees the return of the Douglas Whyte-trained Flaming Rabbit, who was unlucky to be caught out by Tuchel over a mile last month.

Given an enterprising, near pin-point-perfect ride by Lyle Hewitson, his supporters could be forgiven for making a queue at the pay-out window when the four-year-old dashed clear down the home straight, only to be collared in the shadows of the post.

Stepping down in trip and against similar opposition, everything looks in place for swift compensation, especially with Hewitson likely to adopt similar tactics again.

There is this nagging doubt, however, that the son of Time Test, who is from a stamina-orientated family, may be best over middle distances in future and he could be caught out once again, this time by GALAXY WITNESS.

This one-time Hong Kong Classic hope has failed to reach those dizzy heights but nevertheless has a good record over this trip, with two wins and three places from six runs.

There was a lot to like about his recent effort when third behind smart Red Lion last month and, with the pace likely to be quick, he can swoop fast and late for an overdue win.

All eyes will be on newcomer Packing Bole earlier on the card, who makes his debut in division two of the Shui Chuen O Handicap (10.30am) over six furlongs.

This Danny Shum-trained galloper has had work-watchers purring in recent months, winning his last three trials in impressive fashion, with Zac Purton motionless in the saddle.

His odds are going to be short, however, so it may pay to go with the more experienced and last-start winner SPEEDY FORTUNE, who produced a very fast speed figure when stepped up to six furlongs last month and is well-drawn in gate five.

POINTERS

Speedy Fortune (e/w) 10.30am Sha Tin

Galaxy Witness 12.35pm Sha Tin