Speaking up, shaping futures: How We Speak and Investec Beyond Business are powering a confidence revolution

Laura North presenting at We Speak event

There are few better illustrations of what social entrepreneurship can achieve than the rise of We Speak: a social enterprise successfully tackling a problem as universal as it is discreet – a fear of public speaking.

And at the heart of its story is a pivotal champion: the Investec Beyond Business (IBB) programme which is reshaping what it means for a major bank to back something truly sustainable.

Laura North, founder of We Speak, could not have predicted that her journey would begin rooted in her own anxiety – a childhood dread of speaking in front of an audience. Today, that fear has catalysed a business which empowers young people from underrepresented backgrounds to find their voice, not only in a classroom, or job interview but in environments where confidence provides opportunity. It’s not only the students who benefit from having their voices heard, but also the communities around them and the businesses seeking talent that can speak with authenticity and assurance.

We Speak’s model is simple: four-week programmes where participants learn to communicate confidently, supported by a unique network of mentors. Critically, since winning the Investec Beyond Business programme in 2019, We Speak has achieved far more than its early expectations.

To date the social enterprise has transformed the speaking confidence of almost 1,500 students from underrepresented backgrounds and has increased its reach from its roots in East London, across the rest of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

At Investec, sustainability is not a standalone project or a line in a report – it is embedded in its commitment to ‘creating enduring worth.’ The IBB programme was designed to do more than write a cheque, it incubates social entrepreneurs’ ideas, nurtures their growth with expertise and mentorship, and provide funding. For We Speak, that translates not just to surviving but to thriving.

To date 68 enterprises have been launched with Investec’s support, collectively creating over 400 jobs and fuelling a ripple effect felt across east London. This year the programme reported the highest number of applications ever.

Laura North credits her company’s transformation partly to Investec’s ethos – its inclusive and ‘out of the ordinary’ culture defines its mentor networks. “Each Investec mentor creates a judgement free environment that allows students who are low in confidence grow and thrive,” she explains. Since 2019 135 Investec mentors have worked with over 400 students, boosting their confidence levels by an average of 42 per cent.

The partnership demonstrates the effective collaboration of economic and social values. Addressing challenges to self-expression contributes directly to enhanced employability, increased social mobility, and the development of more resilient communities. We Speak is not only a successful example of entrepreneurship; it also helps establish a social enterprise that fosters greater equity and cohesion.

The global pandemic could have derailed the entire project with North explaining that lockdown ended its programmes overnight. However, We Speak pivoted to an online model which resulted in it increasing the number of students it could reach at an even more critical time. Today, many We Speak alumni return as facilitators, propelling a cycle where every new voice strengthens the platform for those to come.

It’s been over five years since North entered the IBB programme, which continues to leverage the business of finance as an engine for inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. When banks blend capital, mentorship and a commitment to sustainable change, remarkable things happen. East London and many voices that call it home will never sound the same.

For more information on the Investec Beyond Business programme, check out Supporting social enterprises: Beyond Business programme

Important information: The views expressed are those of the contributors at the time of publication and do not necessarily represent the views of the firm and should not be taken as advice or recommendations.