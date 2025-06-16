Spaun banks $4.3m US Open prize as MacIntyre wins career best $2.3m

US Open winner J.J. Spaun picked up $4.3m at Oakmont on Sunday as Brit Robert MacIntyre secured a career-best $2.3m.

US Open winner J.J. Spaun picked up $4.3m at Oakmont on Sunday as Brit Robert MacIntyre secured a career-best $2.3m.

The American won his first major at the weekend, sinking a 65-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to win by two shots and conclude the fourth round as the only player under par.

His prize is a record-equalling US Open winning purse of $4.3m (£3.2m), out of a total pot of $21.5m (£15.8m).

It pushes Spaun, who has just two wins on the PGA Tour, above the $20m mark for career prize money.

The LA-born player has won $22,281,878, $9,644,182 of which has been won in 2025.

The victory will be a huge boost to a player looking to force his way onto the US Ryder Cup team ahead of this autumn’s edition at Bethpage Black.

Spaun is now on a run of three majors having not been part of once before 2025 since 2023. He finished 50th at the Masters and tied for 37th at the PGA Championship.

Spaun beats MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland finished second, one shot over par, and took home $2.3m (£1.7m) while fellow European Viktor Hovland finished third and won $1.4m (£1m).

The haul is a record for MacIntyre for one event, beating the $1.7m (£1.25m) the Scot bagged for winning the RBC Canadian Open in 2024.

Unusually, the prize money did not rise in 2025 compared to 2024 levels. But the winner of the US Open takes home more than Rory McIlroy did for winning the Masters in April.

But the winner of The Players Championship sees the winner take home $4.5m. Spaun lost out on that sum earlier this year when Rory McIlroy beat him in a play-off at TPC Sawgrass earlier this year. Spaun instead took home $2.7m.