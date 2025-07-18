Snoop Dogg joins Luka Modric as co-owner of Swansea City

Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper Snoop Dogg has joined Luka Modric as a co-owner of Championship club Swansea.

The Welsh club announced Croatian footballer Modric as a part-owner of Swansea City earlier this year and have added Snoop as a co-owner and investor.

Snoop Dogg’s sporting associations of late have included the Fifa video game series and Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Snoop Dogg said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

“I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

The Championship, England’s second tier of football, has a number of celebrities involved with its clubs. Newly-promoted Birmingham City cites NFL legend Tom Brady as a co-owner alongside Knighthead Capital – who are also set to purchase a stake in the Birmingham Phoenix Hundred team.

Ipswich Town, until the end of last season, were sponsored by pop superstar Ed Sheeran while Wrexham’s ownership consists of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Swansea City’s ownership group, added: “To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile.

“Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that, and he has made clear to us throughout this process just how excited he is at the prospect of joining the club.

“Snoop has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game, and we expect his involvement to support us putting as competitive a team as possible out on the field.

“During our conversations Snoop spoke about having worn many football shirts without ever having felt a club to be the right fit for him. We are delighted that putting on a Swansea shirt has proven to be that right fit.”