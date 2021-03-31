Smart cities: Huawei's growth slows as infrastructure picks up

Huawei took home $137.7bn in revenue last year, an uptick of just 3.8 per cent year on year, as it saw a lift to its enterprise business amidst its spat with the US.

The Chinese telecoms giant enjoyed a 23 per cent boost to its enterprise business which earned $15.4bn, as it has channelled its focus away from the Americas.

The region, despite earning 24.5% more than 2019, was the least profitable region, earning just $6.1bn compared to $27.7 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and $89.7bn in China.

Sanctions on Huawei by the US in 2019 and 2020 have slowed the company’s growth but have not halted movement completely as the company’s net profit reached $9.9bn, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

Its consumer business bagged the most revenue of $74.1bn, with a 3.3 per cent rise from last year.

Huawei’s carrier business, supplying 1,500 networks in over 170 regions, saw a minor rise of 0.2 per cent but reached $46.4bn in revenue.

“A key reason Huawei has maintained growth and profitability is that many countries trust us as a partner to deliver next generation connectivity for their citizens – connectivity that delivers crucial economic and social benefits,” Huawei vice president, Victor Zhang, explained.

“After 20 years in the UK, we remain committed to our vision of a fully connected and intelligent world for every home, person and organization.”

Infrastructure

With the cold shoulder from the US, the telecoms giant has leaned into its infrastructure abilities over the past year.

The company’s enterprise business has been pushing for smart cities in over 40 regions between September and December 2020, as it placed ‘smart solutions’ in over 700 cities.

Smart cities aim to have predictive technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable a better response to emergencies, smooth traffic flow and become more energy efficient.

During the pandemic, the company provided AI-assisted diagnostic solutions through HUAWEI CLOUD, which helped hospitals lessen the weight on their medical infrastructure.

Huawei also worked with partners to launch cloud-based online learning platforms for around 50m primary and secondary school students, as schools shut around the world.

The company has invested 10 per cent of its sales revenue into research and innovation, accounting for around 15.9 per cent of the company’s total revenue at $21.8bn.