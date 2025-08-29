Sky Sports expands NFL coverage with new three-year deal

Sky Sports will have first pick of Sunday 6pm and 9pm NFL games as pasrt of the deal

Sky Sports has agreed an expanded three-year deal with the NFL that will see the broadcaster show up to five live games per weekend in the UK.

Sky will have first pick of games at both 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, as well as showing up to three more games from those timeslots concurrently.

In addition, the subscription broadcaster will show all of the NFL’s games held in Europe, although those in London and Dublin – as well as the Super Bowl and some playoff matches – will be shared with 5 as part of a new free-to-air deal.

“The UK market continues to be a priority for the NFL internationally, as we look to drive fandom and grow the game at every level around the world,” said head of NFL International Gerrit Meier.

“Sky Sports has been a significant part of the NFL’s growth story in the UK over the years, helping us to reach new audiences and bring fans the very best NFL content, and we are delighted to see our expanded partnership continue.”

Sky’s coverage will also continue to include NFL RedZone as well as Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football and Thanksgiving games.

NFL on three broadcasters in UK

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with the NFL beyond 30 years,” said Sky’s chief sports officer UK & Ireland, Jonathan Licht.

“The sport continues to grow and captivate UK audiences, which we saw first-hand with record breaking Super Bowl LVII viewership on Sky Sports.

“With more games than ever before, we’re excited to offer further value to our customers and continue to bring fans world class coverage.”

It comes after 5 this week added two weekly NFL games to a growing portfolio of sports programming that also includes international cricket, snooker and darts.

Specialist sports streaming platform Dazn is the other platform on which UK viewers can watch the NFL, via its Game Pass which offers all fixtures live.