Sky Sports beats Amazon Prime in £6.7bn Premier League rights race

Sky Sports has won the right to show up to 100 extra Premier League games per season after the broadcasting giant won the race for the rights to the world’s most valuable football league.

The deal is worth £6.7bn, up 4 per cent on the current deal valuation.

The four-year deal will see coverage increase by 70 per cent from the 2025-26 campaign with the broadcaster showing at least 215 games per season.

TNT Sports will continue to show the early kick-off on Saturday’s and two midweek rounds of Premier League action.

The Premier League flogs its rights in packages with any one broadcaster allowed a maximum of four. Sky Sports were awarded their full allowance of four packages.

Currently on Amazon Prime, Boxing Day fixtures will revert back to Sky with multiple 2pm kick-offs on Sundays now part of the broadcast deal.

Dana Strong, chief executive of Sky, said: “We are proud of our long history with the Premier League and look forward to delivering more engagement, entertainment, and innovation to the end of the decade.

“Sky is the undisputed home for sport fans in the UK. Our customers have more of the sports they love and more long-term certainty than ever before, with an unrivalled volume of domestic football, alongside Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby league, tennis and much more.”

Sky’s roster of sports includes Formula 1, football below Premier League level, cricket and golf, while the broadcaster recently acquired all ATP and WTA events in tennis.