Size’s M can spoil Special comeback win for returning Chadwick

Matthew Chadwick will take his first few rides at Happy Valley since being sidelined with injury in December

IT’S GOOD to see jockey Matthew Chadwick back in action for the first time since he fractured his ankle in a track-trial accident back in December.

The injury couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the former Hong Kong Champion Apprentice, who was on fire, riding 17 winners, and at the top of his game.

Chadwick returns to the Valley with four rides – all of them have good chances – but gets no opportunity to ease himself back in, with his first ride back aboard hot-favourite California Deeply in the Kwing Kwong Handicap (12.15pm) over five furlongs.

This progressive Tony Cruz-trained gelding, renowned for his explosive late charge, was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick when just denied by Pretty Queen Prawn last month, and the handicapper has still put him up three pounds.

His chance is obvious, but it may still pay to take a chance with the John Size-trained SPECIAL M who is exceptionally well-handicapped against California Deeply on recent form and was better than his final finishing position suggested after a tough and wide journey last start.

Rewarding Together is another clear choice in the Blue Pool Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs, but luck always plays a part in these competitive sprints.

Keep an eye on long-shots Family Folks and back-to-form Astrologer who could both outrun their odds.

David Hayes stable hasn’t been firing on all cylinders recently, but when Zac Purton climbs aboard one of his gallopers, bettors take note.

With the partnership recording a 33 percent win strike-rate, ALLGREEKTOME, who trialled impressively at the course recently, will be hard to beat in the Wang Tak Handicap (11.45am) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Allgreektome 11.45am Happy Valley

Special M (e/w) 12.15pm Happy Valley