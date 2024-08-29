Sing Sing film review: Colman Domingo shines in imaginative prison drama

Colman Domingo, a talented character actor only just beginning to get his due as a star, leads a thrilling ensemble in this uplifting true-life drama.

He plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, an inmate at the infamous Sing Sing correctional facility just outside of New York. Wrongly convicted and awaiting a parole verdict, he puts everything into his acting troupe Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA).

Through introducing hardened criminals to Shakespeare, particularly talented recruit Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Whitfield hopes to change lives while he waits for his own salvation. Featuring a cast predominantly made up of real-life RTA performers playing themselves, Greg Kwedar’s film is a paean to the redemptive power of the arts.

The contrast between the grim reality of prison life and the magic of the stage makes for powerful viewing, as Whitfield and his players go from playing kings to suffering as prisoners. The film embraces the idea of redemption, bringing real meaning to the troupes original production Breakin’ The Mummy’s Code.

Domingo, who was fantastic in last year’s musical biopic Rustin, once again owns the screen with an emotional performance. Rather than present Divine G as an embittered man fighting against his incarceration, he searches for hope.

His rallying cry to his cast – “the world expects brothers like you and I to walk in with our heads held down. No, you got to walk in like a king” – is guaranteed to put a lump in your throat. His huge performance doesn’t always blend in with the realistic backdrop he finds himself in, but this heartfelt drama will leave an impression on anyone who sees it including, hopefully, some awards voters.

