‘Short period of medical leave’ for IG Group Holdings chief ahead of results

June Felix, chief exec of IG Group, will take a short break

Derivatives trading firm IG Group Holdings has announced that its chief executive will be stepping aside for a “short period of medical leave”

The FTSE 250-listed company made the announcement about June Felix this morning.

Felix has been at the helm of IG Group since 2018 following 25 years in leading global financial services firms.

In a statement this morning, IG Group Holdings said she is “taking a short period of medical leave from the business.”

It added that Charlie Rozes, chief financial officer, will be taking over her day-to-day responsibilities.

The announcement comes ahead of IG Group Holding’s financial results on 20 July 2023.

This comes after IG Group reported a dip in its revenue and active client numbers, in March.

The London-listed firm said revenue at the trading platform fell seven per cent to £239.3m, owing to market volatility, leading to fewer trades.