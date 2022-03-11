Grant Shapps blocks Sadiq Khan’s Cockfosters development proposal

Grant Shapps rejected a TfL’s development proposal.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced today he has blocked a development project brought forward by London mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL).

Writing to Chipping Barnet’s MP Theresa Villiers Shapps said he refused the application made by TfL to build tower blocks over Cockfosters’ station car park.

“It was shocking when Labour councillors in Enfield signed off on this scheme for high rise development in the outer suburbs and the removal of almost all parking spaces for commuters,” Villiers said. “They disregarded over 2500 objections from local people.”

“I have been campaigning to save Cockfosters from the mayor’s plans for years and it is hugely welcome that the transport secretary has now stepped in to put a stop to them.”

Labour-run Enfield council gave Khan the green light for the plans, but the mayor still needed to ask for the secretary’s permission.

TfL said the despite the applications’ rejection, the body said it was taking the time to understand its next steps.

“We can confirm that on 25 February we received the decision from the Secretary of State,” a TfL spokesperson said. “We are now taking the necessary time to understand and consider the implications and available next steps that result from the decision.”