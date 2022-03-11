Greenwich could lose TfL funding following LTN slashing

Greenwich was warned it could lose Transport for London (TfL) funding after it decided to slash the low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) scheme.

The council, led by Labour’s Danny Thorpe, slashed the LTN after residents complained about the detrimental effect on traffic in the borough but now it’s being asked to explain the decision, the Evening Standard first reported.

Both TfL and London mayor Sadiq Khan avoided to explicitly criticise the council, but said they were “definitely in favour of the principle of LTNs,” as they are considered as a way to promote cycling and walking instead of car using.

“What we are keen to do is make sure we give the autonomy and the resources to the boroughs that know their communities best, to devise the schemes for the LTNs and then consult before they become permanent,” Khan told the outlet.

“Not every LTN is perfect. But good councils engage, consult, listen to residents, businesses and schools and tweak where they need to, change where they need to.

“Some boroughs, and I can understand this, may decide that LTN scheme wasn’t fit for purpose and decide to remove it, and that is fine.”

Removing the LTN will cost Greenwich £27,500.