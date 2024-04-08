Sergio Garcia takes heart for Masters despite LIV Golf Miami play-off defeat

DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 07: Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC plays his shot from the sixth tee during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia hopes to challenge for another Green Jacket at Augusta this week after narrowly missing out on victory at LIV Golf Miami on Sunday.

Garcia led overnight as he sought a first title win since 2020 but ended up tied with Dean Burmester and lost out to the South African at the second hole of a play-off at Doral.

It was a second play-off defeat in five LIV Golf events this year for the Spaniard but he was just happy to be competitive again before returning to the scene of his 2017 Masters triumph.

“When you’re that close, you want to win it, but unfortunately that only happens to one guy, and it wasn’t meant to be me,” Garcia said.

“I think that without feeling that great with my swing and everything, I was able to be there again, kind of like at Mayakoba [in February].

“Let’s see, hopefully I can feel a little bit more comfortable next week, see if I can get things going, and give myself a chance.

“Obviously it’s always a tough week, Augusta, and that course is just testing you all the time. But hopefully we’ll play well and get ourselves up there and see if we have a chance.”

Burmester and Garcia finished on 11 under par, one better than Matthew Wolff. Tyrrell Hatton’s challenge faded as he finished on eight under with teammate Jon Rahm.

Reigning Masters champion Rahm and Englishman Hatton’s Legion XIII did at least win their second team title of the season, pipping Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats.

“Anytime you can go to a challenging, demanding golf course before a major championship, I think it’s a really good way to prepare for it,” said Rahm.

“Those greens were fast. They were difficult. I think it gets you in the mentality of fighting for every shot.

“I think it was a great week, and hopefully I can keep doing all the good things I’ve done this week next week and avoid a couple silly mistakes and hopefully go back-to-back.”

Hatton is also among the 13 LIV Golf stars who are heading to the Masters, which gets underway on Thursday.

“Having the competitive rounds and having the chance to win the tournament today as an individual, being in that environment is only going to be a good thing,” Hatton said.

“I feel like my game is in a pretty good spot, minus off the tee, so if I can figure that out, then we should be all good. Easier said than done.”