Tiger Woods Masters record attempt is on after Augusta chiefs reveal entry list

Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters – and 15th major – in 2019

Tiger Woods looks set to bid for a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket after being included on the entry list for next month’s Masters.

The former world No1 and 15-time major winner, 48, has been an injury doubt and pulled out of playing at last week’s Players Championship before it started.

Woods is yet to complete consecutive days of competitive golf in 2024, having withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational last month halfway through his second round due to illness.

But he has played the Masters whenever physically possible during an injury-plagued autumn of his career and, barring a fresh setback, appears likely to tee off again.

Woods won his fifth Green Jacket in 2019, ending an 11-year wait to add to his long list of majors amid a string of ailments and well-publicised personal problems.

That left him one short of the six Augusta triumphs enjoyed by Jack Nicklaus, the only man ahead of him in the all-time list of major wins, with 18.

Woods has played just seven ranking tournaments since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car accident three years ago, and finished only three of those.

His most recent completed tournament was the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, when he finished 18th out of 20 players.

Woods was back on the Caribbean island this week in his role as a player director of the PGA Tour for talks with Saudi golf chiefs over their possible investment.

He is reported to have stayed behind to play a round of golf with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and chairman of Newcastle United.